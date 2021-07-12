Cancel
British Open 2021: Shane Lowry is looking forward to (finally) defending his Portrush title

By John Huggan
Golf Digest
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH, England — He’s no Dick Burton, who reigned as Open champion for seven years because of a little inter-continental skirmish that became known as the Second World War. But Shane Lowry will surely—and hopefully—forever be known to pub quizzers everywhere as the only man who had to wait 24 months to defend the claret jug. It is something the genial Irishman has, like the rest of humanity, had to come to terms with since the cancellation of golf’s oldest major last year. And, like just about everyone else, he’s had just about enough of it.

