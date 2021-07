DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a bicyclist was seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Friday. Officers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Monroe and Olive streets. When police arrived on-scene, they found out the 68-year-old man had been traveling east on W. Olive and crossing Monroe Street. The vehicle was traveling south on Monroe and hit the man after trying to move around him.