Hickman, NE

Norris graduate Jakson Reetz doubles in MLB debut

By Jake Bartecki
News Channel Nebraska
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHICKMAN, Ne. - A southeast Nebraska athlete is making his mark in the major league ranks. 25-year-old catcher Jakson Reetz was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday by the Washington Nationals. The Hickman native debuted in a pinch hit role on Saturday. Reetz wasted no time to make an impression, lacing a double to right, later coming around to score in Washington's 10-4 loss to the Giants. He also saw action on Sunday, going 0-for-1 with a fly out.

