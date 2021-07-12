Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Fact-check: Are Texas power companies remotely adjusting people's thermostats 'without their permission'?

Austin American-Statesman
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson: “In Texas, the power companies have automatically raised the temperature of people's thermostats in the middle of a heatwave without their permission." Here's why: Summertime temperatures rose into the high 90s last month across Texas. It wasn’t an unusual heat for Texas in mid-June, but it did trigger the state’s grid operator to issue energy conservation alerts.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Devore
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Systems#Energy Company#Electric Power#Thermostat#Texans#Fox News#Google Nest#Wifi Thermostat Rewards#Cps Energy#Austin Energy#Power Partner#Energyhub#Smart Savers Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 1

Community Policy