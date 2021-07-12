Marvel's Black Widow: O-T Fagbenle Hints His Mysterious Rick Mason Will Return

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMarvel newcomer O-T Fagbenle says there's "more than meets the eye" with Rick Mason, a man of mystery introduced in spy-thriller Black Widow. Spoiler warning for Marvel's Black Widow. On the run from Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) after Captain America: Civil War, a fugitive Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) contacts old friend Mason: a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent turned "private contractor." Describing his character as Q from James Bond but "with more flirting," Fagbenle reveals more about the mysterious Mason and hints at how the character could return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Black Widow.

