Reading the Opinion page of July 28, I'd like to chime in with an opinion of my own. As a person who has voted the Democrat ticket in every election since Bill Clinton won in 1992, I truly applaud the courage of Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinziger for standing up to House leader Kevin McCarthy, at peril to their own political careers -- they, as most other Americans do, want to get to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6.