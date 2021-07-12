Village of Carol Stream awarded urban forestry funding

CHICAGO -- Following Friday's recommendations from the city of Chicago, the Lollapalooza music festival is requiring people to wear masks indoors starting Saturday. The U.S. or Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people, even if vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas with a high transmission of COVID-19. According to Chicago's health department, the city surpassed 200 new coronavirus cases per day on Friday. The number of new cases in Illinois increased by nearly 50% during the week, compared with the previous week, state health officials said.