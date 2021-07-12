Cancel
Carol Stream, IL

Village of Carol Stream awarded urban forestry funding

Daily Herald
 19 days ago

The Village of Carol Stream was awarded a $20,000 grant to complete a parkway tree inventory and develop a management plan for its urban forest. The funds were provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Core Grant Program, and administered by 6the Morton Arboretum and the Chicago Region Trees Initiative.

