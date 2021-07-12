Dell slashes $329 off the G15 Ryzen gaming laptop

When looking to buy a new laptop, there’s a heck of a lot to consider before you commit and hit that buy button. Besides knowing what specification you want, what brand you need, what size, and what budget you can afford, you also want to think about whether a refurbished laptop deal is right for you. There are some considerable pros but also a few cons to going the refurbished laptop route which is why we thought we’d break it down for you. That’s particularly important right now because Dell is currently offering 45% off its Dell Latitude 5480 range when you use the coupon code SAVE45ON5480, which just made a refurbished laptop deal way more tempting. Not sure? We’ll explain.