Dell slashes $329 off the G15 Ryzen gaming laptop

Digital Trends
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not difficult to find laptop deals from various manufacturers, but gamers should only be looking at gaming laptop deals if they want a machine that will be able to keep up with the requirements of the latest titles. Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is a reliable source for such offers, including this $329 discount for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, which brings the price of the gaming laptop down to just $850 from its original price of $1,179.

