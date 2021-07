Congratulations are in order for Catherine Zeta Jones, who just announced some pretty exciting news on Instagram. The 51-year-old actress shared a fun video of herself modeling a gray sweatsuit and wrote, "It's finally here! I am so excited to announce my latest projects for @casazetajones—Activewear and Vegan Sneakers! Both of these collections are perfect for my ladies who want elegant comfort and versatility without sacrificing style. I hope you all love these collections as much as I have loved creating them! From my Casa to yours."