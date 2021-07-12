Cancel
Bella Hadid Presents the Mullet of Buns

By Kelsey Garcia
POPSUGAR
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to day two of me trying to wrap my head around Bella Hadid's bun. The model has inadvertently become the face of this year's Cannes Film Festival — turning heads in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and giving her mystery boyfriend his grid debut — and her latest appearance was no less headline making. At the Tre Piani screening on July 11, Hadid wore a couture Schiaparelli gown with an open neckline and a gold, branched, lung-shaped statement necklace. Her hair was just as transfixing.

New York City, NY
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

