Ah, the call of the stuffed kitsch. How it lures you in. Step right up folks!. This is the time of year boardwalk games and carnival barkers are in their full glory. We know we’re laying down five or ten dollars trying to win a prize that no doubt costs two. But it’s part of Jersey’s summer charm so we go with the flow. It’s not the prize, it’s the irony and atmosphere of it all. It’s the experience.