Kirkland, NY

Kirkland Snags Paul Weiss Partner, Boosting Public Company M&A Practice

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York-based M&A partner from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is taking her practice to Kirkland & Ellis. Rachael Coffey is joining Kirkland’s M&A practice, another sign of Kirkland’s ambitions to handle more public company large deals. The firm added Edward Lee from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz last year and David Klein, also from Paul Weiss, in 2019. The firm’s corporate practice also boosted its bench earlier this year by hiring partners from Vinson & Elkins and Baker Botts.

