Wait, What? Simone Biles's BF, Jonathan Owens, "Had No Idea" Who She Was When They Met

By Kelsie Gibson
POPSUGAR
 18 days ago
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been giving us heart eyes ever since they went Instagram official in August 2020, but just how did the two lovebirds first meet? Well, like many 20-somethings, they actually met on social media. Just before the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, the now-24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the now-25-year-old football player connected on Instagram. Though Jonathan was impressed by Simone's four million followers, he actually had no idea who she was when they first started talking.

