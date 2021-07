Global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY ® Award-winner Usher took to the stage with back-to-back sold-out shows on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 as he debuted his exclusive new Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.With one standing ovation after another, fans were brought to their feet to sing along, dance and celebrate the first new headlining residency show to open on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a year and a half. Spotted in the audience over opening weekend were several of Usher's celebrity fans, including Jermaine Dupri, L.A. Reid, Nick Cannon, Lil Jon and Akon.