TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville has reported that's there's been an arrest in the recent fatal house fire in Hamilton Township, killing an infant and her grandparents. Michael Sanders, 23, of Trenton, has been arrested and is being accused of setting the fire that took the lives of his 9-month-old daughter, Malani Sanders, and her grandparents, Tiffany Abrams-Jones,42, and Prince Jones, 50.