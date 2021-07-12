Shirley Watson, 83
Shirley J. Watson, of Oxford , formerly of Ortonville and Clarkston, passed away July 10, 2021 after a short illness at the age of 83. Wife of Donald for 63 years. Mother of Kamala McLarty and Rebecca (late Mark) Gieseking, grandma of Matthew McLarty, Andrew “A.J.” (Mandy) McLarty, Courtney Gieseking, Amber (Josh) Marck, Jessica Gieseking, and Markie Gieseking, great-grandma “Gigi” of Henry Marck, sister of Helen McClellan, Ruth Ann (Gus) Firu, and Jack (late Robin) Betts. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.clarkstonnews.com
