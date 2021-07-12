Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Thousands take to the streets as Twelfth of July parades pass off peacefully

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJqSV_0auYUZQY00
Twelfth of July celebrations – Belfast (PA Wire)

Thousands of Orange Order members have taken to the streets across Northern Ireland to mark the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.

This year’s Twelfth of July parades were smaller than usual and locally based due to public health concerns.

Organisers stuck to plans to have parades of no more than 500 people, even though the limit on public gatherings imposed due to Covid-19 has been removed.

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson hailed events as a “great success”.

The normal 18 main events were replaced by more than 100 local parades in a number of cities, towns and villages.

As well as the reduced size of the parades, there were fewer spectators lining the roads this year.

Mr Stevenson said it had been “no easy task” for districts to organise.

But he said districts stepped up and delivered events which celebrated the anniversary of King William III’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne but also “put the best interests of the wider community to the fore in relation to Covid-19”.

He said they hoped to return to traditional Twelfth demonstrations in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoIb4_0auYUZQY00
Twelfth of July celebrations – Belfast (PA Wire)

The Twelfth parades mark the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne, north of Dublin, in 1690 – a triumph that secured a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson marched with the Ballinran Orange Lodge in Kilkeel, Co Down.

He told the PA news agency: “This is the community in which I grew up, my family still live here and it is great to come back and to meet people that I haven’t met up with in years.

“It is a very much scaled-down parade of what it would normally be but it is good to see some parading resuming on the Twelfth. I think people are just glad to have a day out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqmbj_0auYUZQY00
Twelfth of July celebrations – Belfast (PA Wire)

The vast majority of Twelfth events are peaceful, although in some years there have been flashpoints involving Orange lodges and nationalist residents.

The Parades Commission, which rules on contentious gatherings in Northern Ireland, had imposed conditions on a number of marches.

Up to 2,000 police officers were on duty throughout the day, but no trouble was reported.

There was a significant police presence for parades in Belfast on Monday through the Ardoyne area and past St Patrick’s Catholic Church on Donegall Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxkMj_0auYUZQY00
Twelfth of July celebrations – Belfast (PA Wire)

Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: “I am pleased that today has passed without incident.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge all of the people who helped make this a safe and enjoyable day for many.

“We will be continuing our duties throughout the night to keep our communities safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nUTK_0auYUZQY00
Twelfth of July celebrations – Belfast (PA Wire)

In Belfast, a number of small parades took place before the bands gathered at Carlisle Circus ahead of the march through the city centre and on to Shaw’s Bridge.

Traditionally, parade participants congregate at fields where they hear speeches and prayers delivered by senior Orangemen before a return march, but that did not happen this year.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland had called on everyone attending a parade to respect Covid-19 guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe5vk_0auYUZQY00
Twelfth of July celebrations – Belfast (PA Wire)

Last year’s Twelfth of July parades were cancelled due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings.

The Twelfth parades were preceded by the traditional burning of Eleventh Night bonfires, which this year took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesman said: “Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has dealt with a significant increase in emergency calls and mobilisations to bonfire-related incidents over July 9, 10 and 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTo8D_0auYUZQY00
Battle of the Boyne bonfires (PA Wire)

“The service was exceptionally busy on each of the three nights, with direct intervention required by NIFRS to protect properties from radiated heat, embers, etc from the bonfires.”

A 17-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he suffered burns to his face and body at a bonfire in Silverstream Crescent, north Belfast.

Sir Jeffrey condemned the burning of Irish tricolour flags on some bonfires.

He said: “I take a very clear view that if we want to have people respecting our culture and our traditions then we need to show respect to others. I don’t want to see election posters, flags and effigies burnt on bonfires. I think we need to move beyond that.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Ireland#Protestant#British#The Parades Commission#Carlisle Circus#Orangemen#Nifrs#Silverstream Crescent#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Native American character actor Saginaw Grant dies aged 85

Saginaw Grant a prolific Native American character actor and hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has died aged 85. Grant died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Wednesday at a private care facility in Hollywood, California, said Lani Carmichael, Grant’s publicist and longtime friend.
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Pink lagoon has Argentine environmentalists seeing red

A bright pink lagoon is setting off red alarms for environmentalists in southern Argentina. The pond is one of several located about 20 miles from the city of Trelew used by local industries for releasing chemicals or treated water. Pablo Lada, a member of the SocioEnvironmental Assemblies of Chubut province,...
Mental HealthPosted by
newschain

‘Try and hold on another day’ actress Olivia Munn urges those battling with suicidal thoughts

Actress Olivia Munn has encouraged those battling with suicidal thoughts to try and ‘hold on another day’. In a trailer for the first episode of ‘The Demi Lovato Show’, she said: “For people who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can’t take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day.
TrafficPosted by
newschain

Campaigners win High Court victory over Stonehenge tunnel project

Campaigners have won a High Court battle over Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’ decision to approve a controversial road project which includes a tunnel near Stonehenge. Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) challenged his decision to back the £1.7 billion scheme to overhaul eight miles of the A303, including the two-mile tunnel.
SocietyPosted by
Times Leader

Tens of thousands march for LGBTQ rights at Berlin parade

BERLIN (AP) — Around 65,000 revelers marched for LGBTQ rights at Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day celebration on Saturday, more than three times as many as expected. It was the biggest demonstration in Berlin since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade started with a call from Klaus Lederer,...
SocietyDerrick

Thousands march in Hungary Pride parade to oppose LGBT law

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Rising anger over the policies of Hungary's right-wing government filled the streets of the country's capital on Saturday as thousands of LGBT supporters marched in the annual Budapest Pride parade. March organizers expected record crowds at the event, and called on participants to express their opposition...
ProtestsValley News

France: Thousands protest against vaccination, COVID passes

By CONSTANTIN GOUVY Associated Press PARIS (AP) — Over 100,000 people protested across France on Saturday against the government’s latest measures to push people to get vaccinated and curb rising infections by the delta variant of the coronavirus. In Paris, separate protest marches by the far-right and the far-left wound through different parts of the city. Demonstrations were also held in Strasbourg in the east, Lille in the north, Montpellier in the south and elsewhere. Thousands of people answered calls to take to the streets by Florian Philippot, a politician and former right hand of Marine Le Pen who announced earlier this month that he would run in the 2022 presidential election. Gathered a stone’s throw away from the Louvre Museum, protesters chanted “
TrafficShropshire Star

Main road into Shrewsbury town centre shut as falling wall hits passer-by

A member of the public was hit by crumbling masonry which fell from a building in Shrewsbury town centre this morning. Castle Street has been closed since around 11.30am on Wednesday after rubble was spotted falling from above Toni & Guy hairdressers. The person hit received a "minor injury", Shropshire...
WorldBBC

Glasgow fire: St Simon's Church gutted in overnight blaze

A historic Glasgow church has been gutted by flames, after more than 30 firefighters were called out to an early morning blaze. Emergency services were sent to St Simon's Church in Partick Bridge Street after the alarm was raised at 02:40. Neighbouring properties were evacuated and one person was assisted...
Travelblooloop.com

The top 13 theme parks in the UK

While Merlin Entertainments is a huge player in the UK’s theme parks industry, overseeing top attractions such as Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, Legoland Windsor and Chessington, there are also several family-run favourites in our list. For instance, Flamingo Land, Paultons Park and Blackpool Pleasure Beach. These continue to attract visitors with a mixture of thrilling coasters and family rides.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Canada warns of fourth wave of coronavirus by end of summer

Canada’s chief public health officer said that the country could face a fourth wave of Covid-19, driven by the Delta variant, by the end of summer if restrictions are eased too quickly and before enough people have been vaccinated. Dr Theresa Tam said robust vaccination rates have helped reduced hospital...
AstronomyPosted by
newschain

It seems Einstein was right after all!

It seems Einstein was right. More than 100 years on, researchers have confirmed his theory of relativity after seeing light ‘echo’ around a black hole. The new study, published on July 28 in the journal 'Nature’, used the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton and NASA's NuSTAR telescopes to see light from behind a black hole for the first time ever.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Cuba Gooding Jr could owe millions over rape accuser’s lawsuit

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr could face owing millions of dollars in damages after failing to respond to a lawsuit that accused him of raping a woman in New York City in 2013. US District Judge Paul Crotty issued a default judgment against Gooding on Thursday, saying it appeared the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star was wilfully ignoring the lawsuit and that waiting for him any longer would be unfair to his accuser.

Comments / 0

Community Policy