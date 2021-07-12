Cancel
Mindy Kaling Just Totally Fangirled Over Meeting *This* Reality Star

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because celebrities are famous doesn’t mean that they don’t fangirl over other celebrities. In fact, Mindy Kaling just had a run-in with one of her favorite reality television stars and explained the encounter to her followers on Instagram. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress shared a photo on her personal...

Christine Quinn
Mindy Kaling
#Reality Tv#Selling Sunset#Ig Story#A Selling Sunset
