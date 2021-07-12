Cancel
Five conclusions from the Giro d'Italia Donne

By Amy Jones
This year’s edition of the Giro d'Italia Donne was defined by the unparalleled force of nature that is SD Worx, with the team sweeping the podium on two stages as well as the overall, with winner Anna van der Breggen, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Demi Vollering taking the top GC spots. It was also a race of firsts, with four riders taking their first Giro stage wins: Moolman-Pasio, Coryn Rivera, Emma Norsgaard, and Lorena Wiebes.

