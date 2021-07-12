Five conclusions from the Giro d'Italia Donne

With the 2021 Tour de France now in the rearview mirror, our writers have reflected on the most significant events, storylines, and developments from the past three weeks. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealed his second straight overall title on Sunday evening, as Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) snatched the final stage to deny Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) the outright record for stage wins. We delve into both Pogačar's and Cavendish's rides, as well as examining the contrasting fortunes of the two biggest teams, Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma.