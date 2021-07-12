Cancel
Military

USS Billings, Dominican Republic navy conduct exercise after port visit

By Ed Adamczyk
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, C, joined U.S. and Dominican Republic dignitaries aboard the USS Billings while it was in port in Santo Domingo, D.R. Photo courtesy of Office of the Dominican Republic Presidency

July 12 (UPI) -- The USS Billings joined ships of the Dominion Republic Navy for exercises after a three-day port call in Santo Domingo, a U.S. Navy statement on Monday said.

The littoral combat ship, 378 feet long, conducted a passing exercise in the Caribbean Sea with two swiftships of the Armada de Republica Dominicana, the 110-foot patrol boat Canopus and the 37-foot whaler-class boat Nunki.

They practiced a series of tactical shipboard movements, formations and vectoring, as well as tested command and control capabilities.

Inter-fleet exercises between U.S. and allies ships are common, and are meant to facilitate interoperability and demonstrate a strategic partnership between countries.

The exercises followed a diplomatic reception aboard the ship, while in harbor in Santo Domingo, attended by Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and other U.S. and Dominican Republic dignitaries.

Abinader praised the collaboration of the two countries' navies in regional maritime security and the fight against illegal drug trafficking.

"For this reason, I want to salute the efforts made in Caribbean waters by this USS Billings of the United States Navy, captained by Rear Admiral Donald D. Grabrielson, of the US 4th Naval Fleet," Abinader said in part.

The sailors aboard the USS Billings then received a three-day port call, the first liberty offered in the 4th Fleet area of operations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

