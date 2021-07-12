Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Police surprised by Euro 2020 final security breach at Wembley

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rP2bB_0auYTs2S00
Wembley (PA Media)

The security breach at Wembley Stadium which saw fans without tickets get into the Euro 2020 final took police by surprise, Scotland Yard has said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said officers had planned for London to be busy with supporters, but did not expect stadium security to be compromised.

Footage posted on social media showed people forcing their way through barriers and a line of security staff before rushing up the escalators ahead of Sunday’s final between England and Italy.

Mr Taylor told the PA news agency: “We spent a lot of time encouraging and asking people not to turn up if they hadn’t got a ticket prior to the event, and clearly a lot of people chose to ignore us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC1yg_0auYTs2S00
Wembley (PA Media)

He said nobody was expecting “large numbers of people” to try to get into the stadium.

“As soon as it became clear that was happening, stewards reacted very quickly and police were deployed to the stadium to prevent the situation from becoming worse,” he added.

He said a “considerable number” of fans got into the ground, although he was not able to estimate how many.

“As part of our post-event investigation, we will be looking into all criminality and we will be looking to bring offenders of any crime to justice – that may include football banning orders as well as criminal justice prosecutions,” he said.

It came as the fallout from England’s crushing final defeat continued.

The Metropolitan Police made 86 arrests on Sunday for “a variety of offences” including drunkenness and assault.

Nineteen police officers were injured, including one who lost a tooth in the disorder, while another suffered a broken hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpZvw_0auYTs2S00
Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho (PA Wire)

Mr Taylor said: “No assault on any officer is acceptable. Police officers are there doing the job to keep people safe, and it is totally unacceptable that anybody thinks it’s OK to assault the police.”

He said investigations into disorder were ongoing, and added: “I hope the vast majority of people will be as appalled as I was by the behaviour of a few.

“Hopefully that doesn’t reflect everybody in this country.”

Police forces across the country dealt with 875 football-related incidents, with 246 arrests made so far, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, football policing lead, said: “Although the result wasn’t what we hoped for last night, it’s absolutely no excuse for the appalling behaviour we have seen across the country.”

Elsewhere, England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – who all missed penalties during the penalty shoot-out – were all targeted by online trolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gObpe_0auYTs2S00
SOCCER England Penalties (PA Graphics)

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association and watched the final at Wembley, was among those to condemn the racist abuse.

William wrote on Twitter: “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

England manager Gareth Southgate described the abuse as “unforgivable”.

“It’s just not what we stand for,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”

Meanwhile, Downing Street ended hopes that England’s best result in a major tournament since 1966 would be marked by a bank holiday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’ll be talking to the FA to identify a suitable way for the Prime Minister to thank the players and coaching staff for their efforts. But a bank holiday is not something that is being considered.”

Elsewhere, Wiltshire Police said they made seven football-related arrests, with three further arrests by Bedfordshire Police.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiltshire Police#Wembley Stadium#Scotland Yard#The Metropolitan Police#The Football Association#Fa#Bedfordshire Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
newschain

UEFA announces capacity of 13,000 for Super Cup

A crowd of up to 13,000 will be able to attend the UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast. Champions League winners Chelsea meet the Spanish Europa League holders on August 11, kicking off at 8pm. Tickets sales for fans of each team will be...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Crewe sign ex-Sunderland defender Callum McFadzean

Crewe have announced the signing of defender Callum McFadzean on a one-year deal. The 27-year-old becomes the fifth signing of the summer to walk through the door at Gresty Road as they prepare for their upcoming Sky Bet League One campaign. McFadzean arrives after spending the 2020-21 season with Sunderland...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Trio of clubs vow to carry on with plans for breakaway European Super League

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have vowed to carry on with plans for a European Super League after winning an important court battle with UEFA. A court in Madrid has ruled that the governing body’s disciplinary proceedings against the founding 12 clubs of the proposed breakaway league must be scrapped, while the case will now be assessed by European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea considering surprise transfer swoop for Euro 2020 forward

Chelsea are reportedly considering a surprise move to sign Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic this summer as an alternative to the likes of Erling Haaland. According to The Athletic, it seems the Blues can perhaps expect some frustration when it comes to securing their top targets, and it might be that they’ll turn to some slightly lesser-known names instead.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Men sought over Wembley final disorder

Images of seven men being sought in connection with disorder which saw ticketless fans try to force their way into Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final have been released by police. Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates before the match on 11...
Public Safetyamericanpeoplenews.com

Two men arrested over ticketless fans storming England Wembley final | UK news

Two men have been arrested for allegedly enabling people without tickets to enter Wembley stadium in London during the Euro 2020 final last weekend. The Metropolitan police said two 18-year-old men, one from Ilford, east London and another from Newham, north-east London, had been released under investigation while inquiries continued.
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Police release images of 10 men sought for violence, disorder at Euro 2020 final

July 18 (Reuters) - London police has released images of people sought in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Europe's football governing body UEFA said on Tuesday it had opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England's Football Association (FA) for disturbances during the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Two men, both 18, are arrested for helping ticketless fans storm Wembley before Euro 2020 final as ex Met Police chief calls chaos 'a stain on our country's reputation'

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing items which helped football fans without tickets to storm Wembley Stadium on the night of the Euro 2020 final. Metropolitan Police has said the men, both 18, are suspected of taking items and sharing them with others to allow them to get into Wembley to see England face off against Italy in the final.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

FA launch independent review into Euro 2020 final after ‘disgraceful Wembley scenes’

The FA has confirmed an independent review is underway to ensure the “disgraceful scenes” at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final are never repeated.The final on 11 July, where Italy beat England in a penalty shootout to clinch their second European title, was marred by violence and disorder.Fans and officials clashed both inside and around the stadium, despite the Met Police urging fans not to travel to Wembley if they did not have a ticket.Many fans ignored this advice and breached security cordons, as well as charging into the perimeter area of the stadium ahead of kick-off, with...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

‘Wembley variant’: Fans were allowed into Euro 2020 games without proof of Covid status

Fans were permitted entry to Wembley Stadium for the last rounds of Euro 2020 without needing to prove their Covid status, The Independent has learned.The UK’s largest stadium was allowed to open at around three-quarters capacity for the semi-finals and final of the competition, meaning up to 180,000 fans could be part of the largest sporting crowds the country has seen since the introduction of lockdown restrictions last March.The news comes amid reports suggesting large numbers of fans have also contracted the virus since attending the final. So large have the anecdotal numbers been that some have taken to calling...
UEFAfroggyweb.com

Soccer-England FA commission independent review into Euro final disorder at Wembley

(Reuters) – England’s Football Association (FA) has commissioned an independent review to look into the disturbances during the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, the country’s soccer governing body said on Monday. The final, won by Italy in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between fans and officials...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

The FA plan life bans for yobs who broke into Wembley for Euro 2020 final with independent review set up to investigate the disorder and security breaches that enabled thousands of fans to enter stadium without tickets

The FA are planning to issue life bans from England matches and Wembley Stadium to fans identified as having broken into the ground for the Euro 2020 final. The governing body announced on Monday that an independent review, chaired by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, has been set up to investigate the disorder which overshadowed England’s attempt to win a first major trophy for 55 years.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Two teenagers are charged with stealing items from Wembley Stadium in a bid to give fans unauthorised access to the arena during Euro 2020 final

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the theft of items from Wembley Stadium in a bid to give fans unauthorised access to the stadium during the Euro 2020 final. Yusaf Amin, 18, of Clifford Road, Newham and Dalha Mohamad, 18, of Anglian Road, Waltham Forest, have been charged with theft by the Metropolitan Police.
SoccerBBC

Euros 2020: Pair charged with helping fans break into Wembley

Two men have been charged with helping ticketless fans storm Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, the Met Police have said. Police charged Yusaf Amin, 18, from Newham, and Dalha Mohamad, 18, from Waltham Forest, with theft via postal requisition. Police said the pair stole items from Wembley Stadium...
Posted by
Daily Herald

English FA launches investigation into trouble at Euro final

LONDON -- The English Football Association has commissioned an independent review to investigate the 'œdisgraceful scenes' which marred the national team's shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley. The FA announced Monday that it had informed the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy