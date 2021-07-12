Man Accused of Murder, Arson in NJ Fire That Killed Baby Daughter, 2 Others
The father of a 9-month-old girl is accused of killing her and her grandparents in a fire that tore through their New Jersey home last week. On Monday, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced three counts of first-degree murder and numerous assault, arson and related counts against Michael Sanders. Prosecutors say the Trenton man sent a warning text to the child's mother before the fire began.www.nbcnewyork.com
Comments / 1