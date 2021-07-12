Watch Cardi B Surprise Daughter Kulture With a Jaw-Dropping Diamond Necklace

Watch: Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards. Cardi B famously declared, "I like diamonds"—and she's clearly passed on that love for sparkle. In honor of her daughter Kulture's third birthday, the "WAP" rapper seemingly spared no expense—or sparkle—when she gifted Kulture a charm necklace encrusted in diamonds. The present featured five shimmering charms, including one of Minnie Mouse, the Chanel logo and a "K" initial. If you were wondering what the birthday girl thought of her dazzling gift, Cardi posted a video of the moment she presented it and let's just say Kulture had a big smile on her face.