Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Human Remains Found By Archaeologists At 444 Brickell Site Where 82-Story Tower Planned

By 21 Comments
thenextmiami.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchaeologists have discovered human remains at a Brickell site where three towers of up to 82 stories are planned by developer Related Group. The discovery of human remains was made on July 1, and the state of Florida’s archaeologist has been notified, a Miami official said. Findings at the site...

www.thenextmiami.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Brickell#Archaeologists#Related Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Archaeologists find stunningly preserved 1,400-year-old Visigoth SARCOPHAGUS filled with human remains buried under Roman villa in Spain

Researchers in southeast Spain have uncovered an incredibly well-preserved Visigoth coffin at the site of a former Roman villa. The stone sarcophagus is about six feet, seven inches, long with a swirling geometric decoration along its slanted lid interlaced with intricate ivy leaves designs. It's estimated the coffin dates from...
Georgia StatePhys.org

Remains of ancient dogs found among early human ancestral remains in Georgia

A team of researchers from Italy, Spain and Georgia has found the remains of ancient hunting dogs at a dig site in what is now modern Georgia. In their paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, the group describes the fossils they found, their attempts to classify them and the possibility of the dogs interacting with early human ancestors.
ScienceBBC

Remains of 12 bodies found at Exeter leper hospital site

Archaeologists have found the remains of 12 human bodies at the site of a former leper hospital. They made the discovery in Exeter, Devon, during an assessment on Fairpark Road as part of a planning application for the redevelopment of almshouses. The site was home to the Magdalen Leper Hospital...
Visual ArtAtlas Obscura

Archaeologists Are Seeing Cave Art in a New Light

A small group of artists, carrying engraving tools, torches, and other supplies, assembled at the base of the towering limestone outcrop, near the mouth of a dark cave. Together, they entered the lightless space. For 40 minutes they wormed through passages and scrambled over speleothems. Their juniper-branch torches cast a warm, flickering light and shed bits of charcoal like bread crumbs along the trail. Nearly a quarter-mile from the cave entrance, they reached their canvas: a rugged limestone wall, 40 feet long and eight feet above the cave floor. They set the torches aside, lit stone lamps greased with marrow, and climbed onto a ledge that ran along the wall’s base. There, they began their work. At this spot in what’s now northern Spain’s Atxurra Cave, some 12,500 years ago, the artists carved scores of horses, bison, deer, and mountain goats. The animals’ outlines fluttered and winked in the light thrown by the lamps.
Scienceyucatanmagazine.com

New archaeological discovery sheds light on a centuries-old conflict

Archaeologists in Pisté, Yucatán, have discovered the foundations of two structures dating to the Caste War. The Caste War (1847–1901) was a revolt of the native Maya people of the Yucatán Peninsula against the dominant socio-political class, made up of peoples of European ancestry. The conflict is generally acknowledged to...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Related Cos. Buys $20M West Palm Beach Church Site, Plans Office Tower

Real estate behemoth The Related Companies is once again amassing territory in Downtown West Palm Beach, and closing on a deal at least five years in the making. The New York-based firm, led by billionaire Stephen Ross, purchased 2.52 acres for $20.1 million from The First Church of Christ, Scientist — also known as the Christian Science church — records show.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

The indigenous archaeologist hunting for missing residential children

At 15, Kisha Supernant knew exactly what she wanted to do with the rest of her life: become an archaeologist and study ancient civilisations. She achieved her teenage goal. But her latest work has put her at the centre of discussions in modern-day Canada — not about the distant past — but about the more recent history of the country’s Indigenous populations.
Wildlifenationalgeographic.com

Prehistoric wild dog found at iconic human fossil site

New research reveals two highly social mammals crossed paths at Dmanisi 1.8 million years ago: our ancestral human cousins, and a pack-hunting canid. The medieval Georgian village of Dmanisi is a mecca for paleoanthropology. It holds the oldest known records of human ancestors outside of Africa, shedding light on how the hominin Homo erectus lived at the crossroads of Europe and Asia roughly 1.8 million years ago.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse: Remaining section of Surfside tower is demolished with explosives

The remaining structure left behind after the Miami building collapse has been brought down by demolition crews using explosives, after warnings that a tropical storm could render the site unsafe.Rescue teams are expected to resume the search for survivors once the demolition is complete at the Champlain Towers South condo building. They have so far recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing. No one has been pulled out of the rubble alive since the first day following the 24 June collapse at Surfside in southern Florida. The search and rescue mission was suspended on Saturday to...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Official who said Champlain Towers were ‘in very good shape’ also inspected building that collapsed in 1997

The same official who allegedly said Champlain Towers were “in very good shape” three years ago also inspected a building that collapsed in 1997.In 2018, Ross Prieto was the chief building official in Surfside, Florida, where he allegedly delivered a glowing report on the doomed condo’s condition. But before that, The New York Times has revealed, he was the assistant director of building and zoning for Miami Shores, where another disaster occurred decades ago.According to the Times, Mr Prieto made multiple visits to the Biscayne Kennel Club as it was being demolished by an “unlicensed, uninsured and unregistered subcontractor.”...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Mysterious, bat-filled tunnels found under newly bought house

At least this house will always have storage space. A new homeowner says he discovered a large system of man-made tunnels carved under his house. While some parts appear to have newer construction, some areas appear to have been carved out by hand. The story was shared to Reddit by...
Miami, FLthenextmiami.com

‘Iconic’ Destination Pedestrian Bridge Planned In Downtown Miami

Miami officials are considering building an “iconic” pedestrian bridge to finally unite two separate stretches of Baywalk in downtown Miami, according to the Herald. The new pedestrian bridge could become a destination in itself where people would gather, city officials told the paper. Planning is already underway, and construction could...

Comments / 9

Community Policy