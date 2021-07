HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of Reno County Commissioners made clear Tuesday there is a specific course of action they want the public to take to prevent further spread of COVID-19. "It seems like everybody that has the vaccine is handling it very well and has not been in the hospital," said commissioner Daniel Friesen. "It seems like the government has created the right opportunity for people to protect themselves. I'm not sure I agree that the government should be involved in other restrictions, given you have the opportunity to keep yourself out of the hospital, simply by getting the vaccine."