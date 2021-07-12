Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid deaths likely to rise to 200 a day this summer, say government scientists

By Joe Pinkstone,
Telegraph
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid deaths are likely to rise to 200 a day and hospitalisations will "reach at least 1,000 per day" following the easing of restrictions on July 19, the Government's scientific advisers have warned. At the peak of the winter wave, more than 4,200 people in the UK were admitted to...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Face Masks#Uk#Government#Imperial College London#Warwick University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
New York City, NYNBC New York

Covid Deaths on the Rise Again After Weeks of Decline, CDC Says

Deaths from the coronavirus are increasing again after weeks of decline as the delta variant rips through unvaccinated pockets of the country, the director of the Centers for Disease Control said Friday. "After weeks of declines, seven day average daily deaths have increased by 26% to 211 per day," Dr....
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Weekly rise in virus death numbers

Covid was mentioned on 47 death certificates last week, according to the latest National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures. The statistics, which cover 12-18 July, represent an increase of 16 deaths on last week's total. They bring the total number, under that measure, since the start of the pandemic to...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Top scientist says 18% of adults still unvaccinated

Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser has said he is concerned about the uptake of vaccination. Prof Ian Young said about 18% of adults have still not come forward for their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. It comes as Health Minister Robin Swann said first doses of the vaccine will...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 191 million and study says India deaths likely 10 times higher than official count

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 190.9 million on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.09 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,231 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 31 million and is third in deaths at 414,482, according to its official numbers. A report by the U.S.-based Center for Global Development found that there were more than 4 million excess deaths in India since the start of the outbreak through June 21, nearly 10 times the official number. India’s numbers have long been deemed to be widely undercounted, given a shortage of tests at the peak of its crisis earlier this year and a healthcare system that was completely overwhelmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy