Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

28-year-old man facing charges after 71-year-old found dead in fiery apartment in the Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ai0Su_0auYSDBO00
(Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of a 28-year-old man due to charges linked to a dead man found in an apartment after a fire in the Bronx, according to ABC 7 NY.

Firefighters worked together on Saturday to bring the victim out of the fiery apartment on Manor Avenue.

The victim was identified as 71-year-old Curtis Austin. He was located by firefighters with three stab wounds on his neck.

According to ABC 7, the fire may have been caused by a mattress in the home.

Officials said Monday that Xavier Almonte faces multiple charges of murder, manslaughter and arson.

Police are examining the scene to find if the fire was used as a method to cover up the murder.

Comments / 3

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
755
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Murder#Dead Man#Arson#Abc 7 Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

15-year-old shot in Mott Haven, police seeking 3 suspects

(Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) (THE BRONX, N.Y.) Police announced a 15-year-old boy was injured during a shooting in the Bronx on Friday, according to the New York Post. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf near the corner of 149th Street and Third Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the borough around 7 a.m., officials said.

Comments / 3

Community Policy