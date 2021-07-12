28-year-old man facing charges after 71-year-old found dead in fiery apartment in the Bronx

(Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of a 28-year-old man due to charges linked to a dead man found in an apartment after a fire in the Bronx, according to ABC 7 NY.

Firefighters worked together on Saturday to bring the victim out of the fiery apartment on Manor Avenue.

The victim was identified as 71-year-old Curtis Austin. He was located by firefighters with three stab wounds on his neck.

According to ABC 7, the fire may have been caused by a mattress in the home.

Officials said Monday that Xavier Almonte faces multiple charges of murder, manslaughter and arson.

Police are examining the scene to find if the fire was used as a method to cover up the murder.