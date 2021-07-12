Wild Alabama encourages kids to go Wild on Wednesdays!

One of the things my family treasures most about living in the Tennessee Valley is having easy access to natural spaces. Whether it’s a city greenway, Monte Sano State Park, or one of North Alabama Land Trust’s numerous properties, we are never far from spots to walk a trail, splash in a creek, or just poke around in the woods. Sometimes we like to go a little farther from home and spend a day in one of Alabama’s wilder areas. For last week’s adventure, we joined other families for an excursion led by Wild Alabama. Their Wild Wednesday program offers great summertime fun off the beaten path!