PBS NEWSHOUR SERIES: RAISING OUR FUTURE: AMERICA’S CHILD CARE DILEMMA
The Children’s Trust of Alachua County urges citizens to watch an upcoming important series on childcare. As our economy recovers, we know that our child care infrastructure remains in crisis. We must invest in our care system with our children’s futures at stake. Accessible, affordable, high-quality child care allows families to work and offers babies the nurturing learning environment they need for healthy development. It helps build a future for our families, our economy and our nation.gainesvillebizreport.com
