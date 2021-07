Gamers that have been around for a while can probably tell you that the Contra series is some of the toughest games ever released by Konami. Now Konami has brought Contra to mobile devices once again with Contra Returns. The game is a reimagined version of the original arcade game and features over 200 levels along with new features, weapons, game modes, and more. After playing it a bit for myself it does play pretty well for a touch-screen run-and-gun game, though the controls may take some time to get used to. Either way, I'm all for a new Contra game so this will probably keep me busy for a while.