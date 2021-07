They believe in themselves, that’s for sure. The Major League Baseball draft is a risky enterprise to begin with. In the league’s entire history—going back to the formation of the National League in 1876—there have been just 22,000 individuals who have put on a big league uniform. There have been over 22,000 players selected in the MLB draft since just 2004. The simple fact is that most drafted players never make the big leagues. A few years ago, J.J. Cooper at Baseball America wrote about some statistics on just how rare it is for players selected in the MLB draft to even reach the big leagues. Looking at data from 1981 through 2010, some of his findings include: Less than one in five players in the draft reach the big leagues Only 9.8% of draftees who sign reach 0.1 career Wins Above Replacement Less than 10% of draftees after the 11th round ever make their MLB debut However, not all draftees are created equal. Like other sports, some players are statistically likely to be more successful.