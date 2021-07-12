Cancel
Piqua, OH

Trailblazing to provide better care

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIQUA — The 2020-21 Upper Valley Career Center junior Medical Careers Academy (MCA) class had the honor of being the first high school class to earn four industry-recognized credentials (IRCs) through the Elder Care Certificate program. The students will begin their second year of the MCA program at Upper Valley in August 2021, and most of them will work within healthcare settings while still in high school making this a certificate even more valuable.

