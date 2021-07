As history has unfolded, a sizable number of the residents of Beechwood have emerged from just two families, the Kellers and the Favertys. Joshua “Homer” and Carrie Ethel (née Edeburn) Keller lived on Electon Road (formerly known as Electric Blvd.) circa 1910, and raised Clark, Martha, and Doris. Alvin and Hazel M. (née Jeffereys) Faverty lived just 0.3 miles away on Eastmoor Street and raised Ray and Delmar. The two sisters from Electon Road married the two brothers from Eastmoor Street, and all five siblings settled in Beechwood. Forty-one descendents of this family and 15 of their significant others gathered together for a family reunion on July 11, 2021.