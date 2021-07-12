Exclusive: Hayley Atwell Is In Doctor Strange 2 As Captain Carter

Marvel Studios is having a huge year with three Disney+ shows under their belt as well as the theatrical release of Black Widow and the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first Marvel project of the year was WandaVision, which saw the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Olsen is also having a big year with Marvel as she recently wrapped production on the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Recently, Olsen did a virtual Q&A with the New York Film Academy and spoke about the upcoming Marvel movie. During the chat, she revealed what it was like going from WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2.