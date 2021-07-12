Exclusive: Hayley Atwell Is In Doctor Strange 2 As Captain Carter
Hayley Atwell will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the animated Disney+ series Marvel’s What If…? as the multiverse variant character Captain Carter. Many have assumed that this would just be a fun treat for fans that have missed her presence in the Marvel movies and television shows, but it turns out that it is going to be setting up a crucial part of the upcoming Doctor Strange 2 story.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
