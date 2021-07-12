Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recognized for their small family

Princess Anne didn't want much to do with her nephew Prince Harry when he was in the UK for Prince Philip's funeral back in April. At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Anne was rather cold toward Harry. "There is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan [Markle] said on Oprah," a source told the outlet. In an interview that aired on March 7, Harry and Meghan shared some concerning information with Oprah Winfrey — and with the world — about what they experienced while living under the monarchy's rule. Many of these details were considered private to the royal family, and Harry and Meghan's choice to share them with the public has caused quite a bit of tension.