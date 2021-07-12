Cancel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recognized for their small family

Lebanon-Express
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given a special award by a British charity for their decision to keep their family unit small in order to be less of a burden on the environment.

