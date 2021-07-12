Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

digiKam 7.3 Brings Multi-Threaded Image Duplication Search, File Format Improvements

phoronix.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigiKam as the popular open-source image organizer is out with its version 7.3 feature release. The digiKam 7.3 release came together over the past quarter and brings a number of enhancements including:. - Faster support for finding duplicate images by making it multi-threaded where as previously it was single threaded.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digikam#Multi#Inaturalist#File Format#Digikam#Dng#Raw#Mpo Multi Picture#Inaturalist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning Improvement in a Dynamic Environment Using Knowledge Transfer

Cooperative multi-agent systems are being widely used in different domains. Interaction among agents would bring benefits, including reducing operating costs, high scalability, and facilitating parallel processing. These systems are also a good option for handling large-scale, unknown, and dynamic environments. However, learning in these environments has become a very important challenge in various applications. These challenges include the effect of search space size on learning time, inefficient cooperation among agents, and the lack of proper coordination among agents' decisions. Moreover, reinforcement learning algorithms may suffer from long convergence time in these problems. In this paper, a communication framework using knowledge transfer concepts is introduced to address such challenges in the herding problem with large state space. To handle the problems of convergence, knowledge transfer has been utilized that can significantly increase the efficiency of reinforcement learning algorithms. Coordination between the agents is carried out through a head agent in each group of agents and a coordinator agent respectively. The results demonstrate that this framework could indeed enhance the speed of learning and reduce convergence time.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Constructing Multi-Modal Dialogue Dataset by Replacing Text with Semantically Relevant Images

In multi-modal dialogue systems, it is important to allow the use of images as part of a multi-turn conversation. Training such dialogue systems generally requires a large-scale dataset consisting of multi-turn dialogues that involve images, but such datasets rarely exist. In response, this paper proposes a 45k multi-modal dialogue dataset created with minimal human intervention. Our method to create such a dataset consists of (1) preparing and pre-processing text dialogue datasets, (2) creating image-mixed dialogues by using a text-to-image replacement technique, and (3) employing a contextual-similarity-based filtering step to ensure the contextual coherence of the dataset. To evaluate the validity of our dataset, we devise a simple retrieval model for dialogue sentence prediction tasks. Automatic metrics and human evaluation results on such tasks show that our dataset can be effectively used as training data for multi-modal dialogue systems which require an understanding of images and text in a context-aware manner. Our dataset and generation code is available at this https URL.
SoftwareScience Daily

A machine learning breakthrough: using satellite images to improve human lives

More than 700 imaging satellites are orbiting the earth, and every day they beam vast oceans of information -- including data that reflects climate change, health and poverty -- to databases on the ground. There's just one problem: While the geospatial data could help researchers and policymakers address critical challenges, only those with considerable wealth and expertise can access it.
Sciencearxiv.org

Improving exploration in policy gradient search: Application to symbolic optimization

Mikel Landajuela Larma, Brenden K. Petersen, Soo K. Kim, Claudio P. Santiago, Ruben Glatt, T. Nathan Mundhenk, Jacob F. Pettit, Daniel M. Faissol. Many machine learning strategies designed to automate mathematical tasks leverage neural networks to search large combinatorial spaces of mathematical symbols. In contrast to traditional evolutionary approaches, using a neural network at the core of the search allows learning higher-level symbolic patterns, providing an informed direction to guide the search. When no labeled data is available, such networks can still be trained using reinforcement learning. However, we demonstrate that this approach can suffer from an early commitment phenomenon and from initialization bias, both of which limit exploration. We present two exploration methods to tackle these issues, building upon ideas of entropy regularization and distribution initialization. We show that these techniques can improve the performance, increase sample efficiency, and lower the complexity of solutions for the task of symbolic regression.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

GraalVM 21.2 brings innovations for native images and the compiler

GraalVM was released in version 21.2. The virtual machine developed by Oracle is intended to offer an alternative to the JVM (Java Virtual Machine) and accelerate the execution of applications that are not only based on Java, but also on other programming languages. GraalVM is available as an open source community edition based on OpenJDK and as an enterprise version based on Oracle JDK.
ComputersEurekAlert

Deep Learning for Multi-Object Tracking (image)

GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sinequa Brings Intelligent Search to Microsoft Teams

Sinequa, a leading provider of Intelligent Enterprise Search, announced the launch of Sinequa for Microsoft Teams. Sinequa for Teams enables organizations to unleash the power of Sinequa’s Intelligent Search platform right within Microsoft Teams. Organizations are very focused on modernizing their workplaces by leveraging technology that helps employees be more engaged, more responsive, and more innovative while less tied down to physical locations. To move quickly, these organizations must overcome growing masses of unstructured data, the departure of valuable people and know-how, and the slow transformation away from legacy systems.
Softwarepetapixel.com

Dropbox Improves Mobile Camera Uploads, Adds In-App File Conversion

Dropbox has announced a set of interface and performance upgrades to its platform that are aimed to make it easier to organize and upload photos, give users faster access to content, and allow users to do more in the cloud storage platform through new file conversion tools. The company syas...
Softwaretechgig.com

Google introduces Lens to desktop Chrome to simplify image search

Google AI-powered image recognition service - Google Lens - is now available for desktop. since 2017 that allows users to search for the product or anything using an image. In April, Google introduced the feature to. Google Photos. as well but users have to use optical character recognition (. OCR.
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

IMC 7.3 hh3cPeriodicalTrap Warning

I have a problem with my IMC. I keep getting warnings from all FlexNetwork and FlexFabric switches that I have configured. iMC alarm system has received 100 alarms about the event (hh3cPeriodicalTrap) of device. (. ) from 2021-07-23 10:11:53 to 2021-07-23 11:51:53. this is the SNMP configuration I have on...
Healtharxiv.org

Improving Early Sepsis Prediction with Multi Modal Learning

Sepsis is a life-threatening disease with high morbidity, mortality and healthcare costs. The early prediction and administration of antibiotics and intravenous fluids is considered crucial for the treatment of sepsis and can save potentially millions of lives and billions in health care costs. Professional clinical care practitioners have proposed clinical criterion which aid in early detection of sepsis; however, performance of these criterion is often limited. Clinical text provides essential information to estimate the severity of the sepsis in addition to structured clinical data. In this study, we explore how clinical text can complement structured data towards early sepsis prediction task. In this paper, we propose multi modal model which incorporates both structured data in the form of patient measurements as well as textual notes on the patient. We employ state-of-the-art NLP models such as BERT and a highly specialized NLP model in Amazon Comprehend Medical to represent the text. On the MIMIC-III dataset containing records of ICU admissions, we show that by using these notes, one achieves an improvement of 6.07 points in a standard utility score for Sepsis prediction and 2.89% in AUROC score. Our methods significantly outperforms a clinical criteria suggested by experts, qSOFA, as well as the winning model of the PhysioNet Computing in Cardiology Challenge for predicting Sepsis.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hand Image Understanding via Deep Multi-Task Learning

Analyzing and understanding hand information from multimedia materials like images or videos is important for many real world applications and remains active in research community. There are various works focusing on recovering hand information from single image, however, they usually solve a single task, for example, hand mask segmentation, 2D/3D hand pose estimation, or hand mesh reconstruction and perform not well in challenging scenarios. To further improve the performance of these tasks, we propose a novel Hand Image Understanding (HIU) framework to extract comprehensive information of the hand object from a single RGB image, by jointly considering the relationships between these tasks. To achieve this goal, a cascaded multi-task learning (MTL) backbone is designed to estimate the 2D heat maps, to learn the segmentation mask, and to generate the intermediate 3D information encoding, followed by a coarse-to-fine learning paradigm and a self-supervised learning strategy. Qualitative experiments demonstrate that our approach is capable of recovering reasonable mesh representations even in challenging situations. Quantitatively, our method significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art approaches on various widely-used datasets, in terms of diverse evaluation metrics.
Softwarearxiv.org

Boosting Entity-aware Image Captioning with Multi-modal Knowledge Graph

Entity-aware image captioning aims to describe named entities and events related to the image by utilizing the background knowledge in the associated article. This task remains challenging as it is difficult to learn the association between named entities and visual cues due to the long-tail distribution of named entities. Furthermore, the complexity of the article brings difficulty in extracting fine-grained relationships between entities to generate informative event descriptions about the image. To tackle these challenges, we propose a novel approach that constructs a multi-modal knowledge graph to associate the visual objects with named entities and capture the relationship between entities simultaneously with the help of external knowledge collected from the web. Specifically, we build a text sub-graph by extracting named entities and their relationships from the article, and build an image sub-graph by detecting the objects in the image. To connect these two sub-graphs, we propose a cross-modal entity matching module trained using a knowledge base that contains Wikipedia entries and the corresponding images. Finally, the multi-modal knowledge graph is integrated into the captioning model via a graph attention mechanism. Extensive experiments on both GoodNews and NYTimes800k datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our method.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Unified Hyper-GAN Model for Unpaired Multi-contrast MR Image Translation

Cross-contrast image translation is an important task for completing missing contrasts in clinical diagnosis. However, most existing methods learn separate translator for each pair of contrasts, which is inefficient due to many possible contrast pairs in real scenarios. In this work, we propose a unified Hyper-GAN model for effectively and efficiently translating between different contrast pairs. Hyper-GAN consists of a pair of hyper-encoder and hyper-decoder to first map from the source contrast to a common feature space, and then further map to the target contrast image. To facilitate the translation between different contrast pairs, contrast-modulators are designed to tune the hyper-encoder and hyper-decoder adaptive to different contrasts. We also design a common space loss to enforce that multi-contrast images of a subject share a common feature space, implicitly modeling the shared underlying anatomical structures. Experiments on two datasets of IXI and BraTS 2019 show that our Hyper-GAN achieves state-of-the-art results in both accuracy and efficiency, e.g., improving more than 1.47 and 1.09 dB in PSNR on two datasets with less than half the amount of parameters.
Softwareguidingtech.com

How to Reverse Search Images on Mobile and PC

When surfing the internet, we come across images of products, places, and individuals all the time. Often you'd like to know where's a particular custom artwork from or which site sells it. While you may not have the details, performing a quick reverse search for images can help you out.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Linux file system SquashFS: For the birthday there are images from tar archives

Phillip Lougher has been developing the compressed Linux read-only file system SquashFS for twenty years. For the anniversary, version 4.5 of the SquashFS tool set is now being released, consisting of mksquashfs, which is used to create compressed file systems, and unsquashfs, which enables multiple files to be extracted from the system.
Softwarehakin9.org

Orbitaldump - a simple multi-threaded distributed SSH brute-forcing tool written in Python

A simple multi-threaded distributed SSH brute-forcing tool written in Python. When the script is executed without the --proxies switch, it acts just like any other multi-threaded SSH brute-forcing scripts. When the --proxies switch is added, the script pulls a list (usually thousands) of SOCKS4 proxies from ProxyScrape and launch all brute-force attacks over the SOCKS4 proxies so brute-force attempts will be less likely to be rate-limited by the target host.
Coding & Programmingcloudsavvyit.com

How to Use Multi-Threaded Processing in Bash Scripts

Multi-threaded programming has always been of interest to developers to increase application performance and optimize resource usage. This guide will introduce you to Bash multi-threaded coding basics. What Is multi-threaded programming?. A picture is worth a thousand words, and this holds when it comes to showing the difference between single...

Comments / 0

Community Policy