'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff Passes Away At Age 71

Paul Orndoff, known to wrestling fans as "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, has passed away at age 71. His son, Travis Orndorff made the announcement on Instagram. Travis wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."