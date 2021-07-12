Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff Passes Away At Age 71

By Jeremy Lambert
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Orndoff, known to wrestling fans as "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, has passed away at age 71. His son, Travis Orndorff made the announcement on Instagram. Travis wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Orndorff
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Roddy Piper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr T#Concussion#Combat#Wcw Fall Brawl 2000#Cwe#The Wwe Hall Of Fame#Wwe Raw#Cte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

Wrestling Weekly: Paul Orndorff memories, AEW & NXT reviews

On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and Vic Sosa discuss Paul Orndorff and share a few thoughts on this week's episodes of AEW and NXT. We also touch on AEW ticket sales for the New York Arthur Ashe stadium show and one particular circumstance regarding Bayley's recent injury. Thanks...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released

WWE has released a number of Superstars and employees this year, and it looks like a Hall of Famer was let go a few months back. WhatCulture is reporting that WWE quietly released Jeff Jarrett back in April. The report notes that the length of Jeff Jarrett’s non-compete clause is...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Eyeing Another Second Generation Wrestler

WWE has many Superstars on their roster with pro wrestling in their blood. They have their eye on another second generation wrestler who has already worked a few enhancement matches for the company. Colby Corino is the son of Steve Corino, and the two will have a match on August...
WWEringsidenews.com

Pro Wrestling Legend Appears Before AEW Dynamite

AEW is all about honoring the past and Charlotte, North Carolina is full of pro wrestling history. The company rolled into Charlotte tonight for Fight For The Fallen, and they had a very special guest appear before the show who also sat in on commentary for AEW Dark. Prior to...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Under The Knife: Wrestling Legend Needs Major Surgery

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and absolutely no one is immune to them. Some of them are more serious than others, but at the same time they can all come from different places. An injury can happen all at once or be built up over time, either of which can cause all kinds of problems. The latter is the case with a certain legend and it isn’t going well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Warn’ Top Name He’ll Be Fired

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Major Return Planned For WWE SmackDown Tonight

Fans have been seeing some big returns and debuts on WWE programming over the last few weeks, and it looks like one of WWE’s top stars will be returning tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. PWInsider is now reporting that former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will be returning to...
WWEculturedvultures.com

Who Is The Longest Reigning WWE Champion?

Arguably one of, if not, the most prestigious world championships in professional wrestling today, the WWE Championship has seen countless iconic reigns and equally legendary title holders. The biggest prize in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world can be traced back to the early 1960s as part of the then-WWWF under Vince McMahon Sr. Since then, the championship has gone through many changes, both in name and in aesthetics, but the history will forever remain, including its most prolific wielder, Bruno Sammartino.
MusicHOT 97

RIP: Legend Biz Markie Passes Away At Age 57

It is being reported that the legendary rapper/entertainer Biz Markie has passed away at age 57. It was previously reported that Biz was hospitalized for a diabetes-related illness two weeks ago. A source confirmed with The Share Room that Biz was battling this illness for over a year, which ultimately led to his passing.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Stunned By AEW Cancelation Rumor

AEW star Jon Moxley joined Cincy 3:60 to promote AEW’s upcoming show in Cincinnati, Moxley’s home town, on September 8. He went on to reflect on the recent controversy that sparked regarding the pizza-cutter spot in the No Rules Match involving Nick Gage and the former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho at this week’s AEW Dynamite special, Fight For The Fallen. WWE ‘Reject’ Brock Lesnar 2021 Return?
Combat Sportsnewsitem.com

In this Corner: Remembering 'Mr. Wonderful'

The passing of another 1980s pro wrestling legend, the card for tomorrow night’s Money In The Bank pay per view and some exciting television matches are just three of the top stories in another very busy week of news in the pro mat world. The wrestling community was saddened this...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff reveals what Goldberg will do at SummerSlam

With the approach of SummerSlam, the h*ttest pay-per-view of the summer, great returns to WWE have been kicked off. After John Cena made an appearance on Money in the Bank ending a year's absence, Goldberg also returned to the TV screens to start a feud with Bobby Lashley. Not all...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/19 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Celebrating Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff with a selection of great matches from his career (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Lee Malone for a great chat about Paul Orndorff, focusing on four fantastic bouts from his career. The matches looked at are from 1982 Mid South Wrestling where a young Mr. Wonderful faced fellow “Mr.,” the masked Mr. Olympia, 1985’s “Wrestling Classic” which pitted our man against Tito Santana in the quarter finals, the famous WWF World Title bout against Hulk Hogan in Toronto in 1986, and lastly the wild brawl with Cactus Jack at WCW Superbrawl 1993. We see so many of the things that made Orndorff great in these bouts, and you’ll hear Alan and Lee truly blown away by some of his work. On top of that, the lads discuss some of their earliest wrestling memories and how Mr. Wonderful contributed to those. Check it out!
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Reveals Why He Left WWF After Shawn Michaels Match In 1995

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently discussed on his podcast, My World, the reason he left the WWE in July of 1995 after wrestling Shawn Michaels at “In Your House 2” for the Intercontinental Championship. On that night, Jarrett and his partner Brian James, a.k.a. Road Dogg, were scheduled...
WWEPWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/30)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing fallout from last week’s show where Finn Balor challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who accepted. WWE is also asking what’s next for John Cena now that Reigns has accepted the Balor challenge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy