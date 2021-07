In this course students are asked to experiment with transformations in their lives which both bring their actions and principles into fuller alignment and incorporate tools which give them more mastery in dealing with the negatives in their environment and lives. We start by assessing where we are now in important aspects of our lives. Then we compare these with where we would like to be. Then we work with partners to close the gap. Then we look at negatives in our lives and develop tools to transcend the negatives.