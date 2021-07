This is the beginning of a map series in which we’ll explore different types of excise taxes throughout Europe, starting with excise duties on beer. According to EU law, every EU country is required to levy an excise duty on beer of at least €1.87 per 100 liters (26.4 gal) and degree of alcohol content, translating to approximately €0.03 per 330ml (11.2 oz) beer bottle at 5% abv. As this map illustrates, only a few EU countries stick close to the minimum rate; most levy on much higher excise duties.