If there's one key buy for fall, it's a fresh pair of boots. As someone who has a bit of a boot obsession, I find myself investing in a great new silhouette to carry me through the season, so I always keep my eye on the biggest new trends. If the F/W 21 collections are any indication, boots are going to be huge for the season ahead, and there are some silhouettes we already know will be defining themselves as the It buys.