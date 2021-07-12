Patricia Heaton celebrates three years of sobriety
Patricia Heaton is celebrating her third year of sobriety, sharing a video over the weekend to commemorate the milestone. "Hello, friends!" the "Everybody Loves Raymond" Emmy Award-winner, 63, said in a 50-second video on Twitter and Instagram Saturday. Speaking in a close-up, following what she called a 3½-mile walk around one of Los Angeles County's reservoirs, Heaton said, "It's July, where we celebrate our nation's freedom. Also, celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me! So I just wanted to share that with you," she said, and urged fans who seek to quit drinking to "message me if any of you are thinking about doing that, any of you are doing that now and need some encouragement, or anything at all."www.newsday.com
