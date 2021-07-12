Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 21:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT SATURDAY FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet and Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet. * Until 1 AM MDT Saturday. * Monsoon moisture will increase over the central mountains bringing the threat of heavy rain to the region. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet and Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet. * From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * Monsoon moisture and moist upslope flow behind a cold front will bring a threat of widespread heavy rain and flash flooding to the region. Burn scars and urban areas will be most susceptible to flash flooding.