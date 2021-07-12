Cancel
Dutchess County, NY

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess; Western Ulster FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central New York, including the following areas, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Western Ulster. * Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening could produce locally heavy rainfall. * Heavy rainfall may result in localized flash flooding especially in poor drainage and urban areas. Some smaller streams may quickly rise out of their banks.

Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Fresno; Madera; Mariposa The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Mariposa County in central California Northeastern Madera County in central California Northeastern Fresno County in central California * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Two to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the UPPER CREEK FIRE BURN AREA. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the UPPER CREEK FIRE BURN AREA. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clover Meadow Wilderness Office, Graveyard Meadow and Green Mtn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 720 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in southwest portions of the Tohono O`Odham Nation. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kots Kug and Papago Farms. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Wash, San Simon Wash, Chukut Kuk Wash and Vamori Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 21:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fremont; Natrona FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND SOUTHWESTERN NATRONA COUNTIES At 925 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms are beginning to move east, away from the flash food warning area of extreme southeast Fremont and extreme southwest Natrona County. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jeffrey City, Split Rock and Crooks Gap. The drainages of most concern for flash flooding are Crooks Creek and Sweetwater River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 17:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada Northeastern White Pine County in northeastern Nevada * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tippets Road and Alternate US Highway 93 5 to 15 miles north of Lages Junction.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! Heavy Rainfall will cause extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pennock Pass. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Poudre Springs and Upper Pingree Park Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain and intense rainfall rates are likely this afternoon into this evening in the Sierra south of Lake Tahoe and across Douglas County. Burn scars, steep terrain, and poorly drained urban areas are at greatest risk for flash flooding. * Heavy rain may also impact the Tahoe Basin, Reno, Carson City, and Storey County. Debris flows, rock slides, ponding of water on roads, and rapid rises on small creeks are possible if heavy rainfall occurs today.
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry stream beds is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Mono County in northern California * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 604 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Boot Fire. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported water and mud across the road at Highway 395 and State Route 108. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bootleg Campground and Junction U.S 395 And CA 108 (Sonora Junction). FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 19:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 1130 PM MST. * At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Ligurta, Kinter and Araby. This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 38. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 10 and 19. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Sierra, Lake Isabella, North Kings River by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Sierra; Lake Isabella; North Kings River; Sequoia Kings; Tehachapi Area FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Central Sierra, Lake Isabella, North Kings River, Sequoia Kings, and Tehachapi Area. * Through Saturday evening * Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall possible. * Flash flooding may cause mud slides, rock falls, and debris flows near and below areas that receive heavy rainfall. Hikers and campers should stay alert to changes in the weather and never set up camp in low lying areas which could be suddenly flooded due to heavy rainfalls in higher elevations.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 PM MST. * At 751 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. This rainfall is on already saturated soils, with heavy rainfall occurring in this area yesterday. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sahuarita, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Summit.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Sierra, Lake Isabella, North Kings River by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Sierra; Lake Isabella; North Kings River; Sequoia Kings; Tehachapi Area FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Central Sierra, Lake Isabella, North Kings River, Sequoia Kings, and Tehachapi Area. * Through Saturday evening * Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall possible. * Flash flooding may cause mud slides, rock falls, and debris flows near and below areas that receive heavy rainfall. Hikers and campers should stay alert to changes in the weather and never set up camp in low lying areas which could be suddenly flooded due to heavy rainfalls in higher elevations.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM PDT Saturday for portions of Arizona and California.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! Heavy Rainfall will cause extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chambers Lake. This includes the following additional locations The Laramie River Road near Chambers Lake, Long Draw Road, Remote areas in the Cameron Peak Wilderness and Hague Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! Heavy Rainfall will cause extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kinikinik. This includes the following additional locations The Upper Poudre Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 21:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT SATURDAY FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet and Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet. * Until 1 AM MDT Saturday. * Monsoon moisture will increase over the central mountains bringing the threat of heavy rain to the region. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet and Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet. * From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * Monsoon moisture and moist upslope flow behind a cold front will bring a threat of widespread heavy rain and flash flooding to the region. Burn scars and urban areas will be most susceptible to flash flooding.
Deschutes County, ORweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Oregon; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Relatively cooler temperatures are expected over the coming days, and the heat advisory will be allowed to expire this evening.
Breathitt County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Breathitt, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Breathitt; Magoffin The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Central Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 1259 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jackson, Salyersville, Simpson, Rousseau, Stevenson, Sikes, Guage, Camp Lewis, Haginsville, Press, Lunah, Wilstacy, Bays, Mountain Valley, Portsmouth, Cornelia, Smith Branch, Noctor, Rock Lick and Lambric. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 21:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT SATURDAY FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet and Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet. * Until 1 AM MDT Saturday. * Monsoon moisture will increase over the central mountains bringing the threat of heavy rain to the region. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet and Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet. * From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * Monsoon moisture and moist upslope flow behind a cold front will bring a threat of widespread heavy rain and flash flooding to the region. Burn scars and urban areas will be most susceptible to flash flooding.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 13:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! Heavy Rainfall will cause extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 101 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pennock Pass. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Poudre Springs and Upper Pingree Park Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT SATURDAY FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for the central mountains in Colorado. * Until 1 AM MDT Saturday. * Monsoon moisture will increase over the central mountains bringing the threat of heavy rain to the region. * Flash flooding will be possible across all of the mountains in Lake and Chaffee counties, with the greatest threat across the Chalk Cliffs region. The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for the central mountains of Chaffee and Lake counties. * From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * Monsoon moisture will remain in place bringing another threat of heavy rain and flash flooding to the region for Saturday. * Flash flooding will be possible across Chaffee and Lake counties

