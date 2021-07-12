Cancel
Mason County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Mason, McCulloch, San Saba by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mason; McCulloch; San Saba SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCCULLOCH NORTHEASTERN MASON AND SOUTHWESTERN SAN SABA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Voca, moving east at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Camp San Saba, Fredonia, Camp Air, Katemcy and Voca.

alerts.weather.gov

