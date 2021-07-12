Cancel
Delmar, DE

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Sunday in Delmar, Delaware State Police said.

A 46-year-old Bridgeville man was traveling southbound on Pepperbox Road on a Victory Deluxe touring motorcycle when a northbound Nissan Frontier turning onto Elliott’s Lane pulled into the motorcycle’s path, police said. The motorcyclist braked and laid the motorcycle down about 120 feet (37 meters) from the truck. At the same time, the truck stopped in the middle of the road and the motorcycle and rider slid into the front right side of the truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was wearing a helmet.

The 70-year-old Delmar man who was driving the truck was not injured.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

