Plymouth, MA

Bet your bottom dollar: Plymouth students return to the stage with production of 'Annie Jr.'

Patriot Ledger
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH – After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, the sun is shining once again on the Plymouth Public Schools’ theatrical department. Cleared by the state to sing indoors for the first time in 15 months, a troupe of middle school students last week presented the school district’s first play since the winter of 2020. And the play, "Annie Jr." with its uplifting storyline and songs, could not have been a better choice.

