Fear Street Part Two: 1978 REVIEW – Slasher Goodness

If you’re thinking about starting on this series, I would suggest going into the whole experience as blind as possible. I know this is strange advice, since reading reviews should help you decide whether to give your time to certain films. However, there are a few twists built into Fear Street 1978, and because all the information I had going into this was content from the first film, I enjoyed it much more than some people who accidentally spoilt themselves from a trip to IMDb. Go out on a limb, take the plunge; trust me, you’ll enjoy yourself.