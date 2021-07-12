Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

SC officials want opinions on Sunday hunting on public land

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is asking for public input on whether state leased Wildlife Management Areas should be open for hunting on Sundays.

The 1.2 million acres (486,000 hectares) of public land in South Carolina is also used for fishing, hiking, bird watching and other ways to observe nature.

Hunters can use the public land during season, but state law only allows hunting on Sunday on private land.

The first of four public hearings on the hunting changes is Tuesday at the Clemson Pee Dee Research and Education Center in Florence. There is a meeting Thursday at the Clinton National Guard Armory on July 19 at the Santee Cooper Auditorium in Moncks Corner and July 26 at a site that hasn’t been determined in Columbia.

All the meetings start at 6 p.m.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santee, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Florence, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Land#The Hunting#Sc#Ap#Wildlife Management Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Taos, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

Carson National Forest cleans up after Rainbow Family event

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has conducted extensive cleanup activities following a large, informal gathering attended by thousands of people in a remote area of the Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico, officials said. Officials estimate that 5,000 people attended the dispersed camping and recreational event...

Comments / 1

Community Policy