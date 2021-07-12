Cancel
Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa.

American Pickers has been on the air since 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ltXq_0auYMzte00
Danielle Colby of American Pickers

What is American Pickers?

American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.

They also meet "quirky characters" and hear "amazing stories" along the way.

"Pickers like Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are on a mission to recycle America, even if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner’s land," reads the description.

"Hitting back roads from coast to coast, the two men earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure."

The cast of the show includes Wolfe, Fritz, and Colby.

Colby is described on her website as "a lover and collector of all things vintage."

"You can find Danielle overseeing the Antique Archaeology stores in Iowa and Nashville, scouting new exciting picks, and as always - keeping Mike and Frank in line!"

American Pickers airs on the History Channel.

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

Colby, the shop manager on American Pickers, is still listed as a cast member on the show's website.

However, outlets such as Distractify and TVOvermind have speculated that she and the show have gone their separate ways.

She said during an interview in 2012 that “one never knows what will happen in the future."

"I highly doubt that Antique Archaeology is the last job I'll ever have in my life, though it is definitely the coolest job I've had to date," she told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCR4E_0auYMzte00
Frank Fritz, Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe of American Pickers Credit: Zachary Maxwell Stertz

"It all depends on when my time there has run its course. I have an obligation to Mike who put me in the position I'm in right now, and I'll respect that 'til the end.

"My plan is just to stick around and see what happens. But I have a contract, and I'll of course honor that contract. I guess that's a sugar-coated way of saying I'd love a spin-off."

Some have speculated that Colby will get her own series.

However, Colby was not fired from the show but may have chosen to leave the show for personal reasons.

The 45-year-old is married and may have decided to spend more time focusing on her family.

What does Danielle Colby do now?

It is believed that the Iowa native Colby is living in Puerto Rico.

According to the History Channel, she is helping the rebuild of the island while dedicating much of her time to orphanages and animal shelters.

