Police patrol Havana in large numbers after rare protests

There’s been a fresh wave of American officials suffering from possible symptoms of creepy directed-energy attacks. According to NBC News, as many as 200 Americans have now reported suffering from symptoms consistent with what is now known as “Havana syndrome,” with around half of those cases involving CIA officers and their families. The mysterious neurological symptoms were first experienced by U.S. diplomats in Cuba, hence the name, and some scientists believe they could be intentionally caused by microwave pulse weapons. NBC News reports that there has been a spike in cases in recent weeks, with one unnamed person briefed on the incidents commenting: “It is global—but there seems to be an awful lot going on in Europe.” One official was reportedly removed from their post in Germany in recent months after suffering from the symptoms, and multiple Americans, including one baby, are said to have suffered from the symptoms in Kyrgyzstan.