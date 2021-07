Aston Martin is keeping its expectations realistic in terms of being able to fight for world championships, based on how long it took Mercedes to be successful in Formula 1. Mercedes took over the title-winning Brawn team at the end of 2009 — the year in which Ross Brawn had saved the former Honda team and delivered a stunning championship double. However, it was three years until the rebranded team took its first victory, four before it recorded multiple wins and five to secure the championship, and team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that is why Lawrence Stroll has set a four- to five-year timeline for Aston.